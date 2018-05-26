Dershowitz, Trump's Newest Snowflake, Whines Family Is Horrified Over His Trump Defense

Alan Dershowitz' contrarianism has finally affected his friends and family --because of his insipid defense of Donald Trump.

In an interview with Yahoo! News, the snowflake whined like an adolescent:

“I wish it was just angst,” the Harvard Law professor said in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” published Friday. “Some of them express horror and real animosity sometimes.” Dershowitz, who describes himself as a liberal Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, has raised eyebrows among fellow law scholars for his criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and on-air defense of the president’s legal position.

Dershowitz defended himself by saying, “I get on television to defend the unpopular.” I wonder then if he really believes things that he says or if he's just trying to be different.

“I was in favor of impeaching Nixon,” Dershowitz said. “But I was there to protect his civil liberties because I was afraid that when his civil liberties were in any way diminished, all of our civil liberties would be.”

Most Americans know his name from the Academy Award-winning movie Reversal of Fortune about his defense of Claus von Bulow.

But these days he sounds like a warm-up act to Sean Hannity instead of a Harvard law professor.

The New Republic writes:

...is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders on the Russia investigation, having compared compared special counsel Robert Mueller to Stalin and Captain Ahab (Trump being the white whale in this analogy). Dershowitz has even written a quickie book defending Trump. “The idea of trying to create crimes just because we disagree with [Trump] politically, and target him, really endangers democracy,” Dershowitz said on a recent radio broadcast. “[It] reminds me of what the head of the KGB said to Stalin: ‘Show me the man, and I will find you the crime.’”

Only hard-core Trump supporters and his surrogates broadcast these types of extremist views about a special counsel who has remained almost silent while it does its job in investigating Russia for trying to influence a political campaign and a presidential election.

Nobody feels bad for you, Alan, as you defend a narcissistic blowhard, who is blatantly using the Oval office for personal monetary gain while increasing the popularity of white supremacy in the country while doing so.