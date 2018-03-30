Jim Carrey Submits Official Trump Portrait, And Other News

Paul Ryan is going to do a town hall meeting!



Oh, you thought he would do it in his district? Nah. It’s been 905 days since he did an open town hall meeting in his district.



He will be 1000 miles away from his home in Janesville at a private town hall. https://t.co/WWcpd3n97v

— Stop the Speaker PAC (@StopTheSpeaker) March 29, 2018