Jim Carrey Submits Official Trump Portrait, And Other News
Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018
Hmmm....
BREAKING: We just filed a criminal complaint against Steve Bannon, @CamAnalytica, the @realDonaldTrump campaign and John Bolton Super PAC https://t.co/Cw3vorhsra
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 29, 2018
Great news:
WE DID IT - TOGETHER!! Georgia barcode balloting bill #SB403 is dead!!! Thanks to all who RT’d and posted and signed letters and wrote and called to help defeat it! #StrongerTogether #ProtectOurVotes #gapol cc @MarilynRMarks1 @SwanImpacts
— Jennifer Cohn (@jennycohn1) March 30, 2018
Commander in chief:
Trump’s “infrastructure” speech:
- Advocated a war crime
- Ad-libbed major announcements about Syria and the Koreas
- Said he doesn’t know what community college is
- Mentioned Tiffany!!!
- Lied a lot
- Concluded with sitcom ratings
A chronology: https://t.co/Gaug7x8OTE
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 29, 2018
Shhh, don't tell him!
Busted: Trump tweeted photos of a "southern border wall" being constructed but it was actually a fence repair ordered by Obama: pic.twitter.com/wphKOuNMLN
— TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) March 29, 2018
Gotta love it:
Crime Scene—Do Not Enter— is being projected onto Trump’s hotel. https://t.co/KNjOBuoxTi
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 30, 2018
Absolutely true. More cops or teachers with guns inevitably leads to dead black students:
“Eleven percent of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 3,000 students are black, but you wouldn’t know it from the media coverage of the school’s horrific mass shooting in February or the gun control movement that sprung up in the aftermath.” https://t.co/PWO1ozD4yd
— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) March 30, 2018
Here, kitty:
Paul Ryan is going to do a town hall meeting!
Oh, you thought he would do it in his district? Nah. It’s been 905 days since he did an open town hall meeting in his district.
He will be 1000 miles away from his home in Janesville at a private town hall. https://t.co/WWcpd3n97v
— Stop the Speaker PAC (@StopTheSpeaker) March 29, 2018
Go, girl:
.@HillaryClinton steps on the @RutgersU stage to loud applause and cheers. She will be speaking with @Eagleton_RU Director Ruth Mandel. pic.twitter.com/DoTSna5VEL
— Tamara Gitt (@tamaragitt) March 29, 2018
Yes, qwhite obvious:
🗣 SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK 🗣 pic.twitter.com/hihDV1k0Oe↓ Story continues below ↓
— (knee-yah) (@badgalniax) March 27, 2018
Limerick of the day:
A Fox TV pundit was bitter
So bullied a minor on Twitter.
She then lost supporters
In corporate quarters,
And suddenly penitence hit her.
— Limericking (@Limericking) March 29, 2018
Bring back the Fairness Doctrine!
Local TV news chain Sinclair literally hired someone from the Russian propaganda outlet RT to produce a story on "the Deep State." It ran on Seattle TVs during the KOMO 6 o'clock news. (Sinclair owns KOMO).
Again, Sinclair owns local TV stations in 40% of U.S. cities pic.twitter.com/D0LCQ6r64i
— Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) March 30, 2018
Trump continues to prove he's a coward:
Like any bully, at the end of the day, Donald is just a coward. https://t.co/bmcUcjEeRV
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 30, 2018
Sure he will:
"We're knocking the hell out of ISIS. We'll be coming out of Syria like very soon. Let the other people take care of it now," said Donald Trump https://t.co/eNt82Z1h4o
— CNN (@CNN) March 30, 2018
You don't say!
Mueller is now questioning witnesses about events at the 2016 Republican National Convention, including how and why language that was tough on Russia was deleted from a section of the party platform related to Ukraine.https://t.co/cCFDrtyeav
— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) March 29, 2018
Way to go, Apple!
Wow, Apple with the timely shade in OS update form. pic.twitter.com/YL34i4DKnn
— M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) March 29, 2018
Oh, Roger. No one believes anything you say:
Roger Stone making a sharp break with Sam Nunberg, now threatening legal action against news organizations that report what he says.
"Sam Nunberg is a cocaine addict and any news organization that takes anything he says seriously is courting a serious lawsuit" pic.twitter.com/BZLN0IblvG
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 30, 2018
