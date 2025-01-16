Maddow To Anchor Every Weeknight For Yambo's First 100 Days

Maddow will also lead the network’s live special inauguration coverage on Jan. 20.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 16, 2025

Rachel Maddow is expanding her on-air presence for the first 100 days of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, the network announced Monday. Via CNN:

Maddow’s show, MSNBC’s highest rated program, has only aired once a week since 2022 when she stepped away to focus on other projects, including films, books and podcasts. Her temporary return to the anchor desk weeknights at 9 p.m. ET will see Alex Wagner, who currently anchors the timeslot Tuesday through Friday, deployed on special assignment to cover the impact of the president-elect’s policies.

Starting next week, Wagner’s coverage will be featured across MSNBC’s shows and platforms, the network said. Maddow will also lead the network’s live special inauguration coverage on Jan. 20.

“The moment we’re in requires us to cover the early days of the new administration from all over the country — from the nation’s capital, where policy is being implemented, to talking to those in key communities and constituencies impacted by those policies,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a statement. “No one is better equipped to bring those stories from the field to MSNBC viewers than our intrepid Alex Wagner.”

Then Rashida Jones resigned the next day. Hmm. Guess she wanted to juice the ratings before she left!

Rachel Maddow will resume broadcasting every weeknight during President-elect Trump’s first 100 days in office, MSNBC said.

The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 2025-01-13T18:30:14.037Z

New: Rachel Maddow will return to five nights a week at that hour as part of a broader move by MSNBC to draw viewership to its coverage of the first 100 days of the Trump administration @variety #maddow

variety.com/2025/tv/news...

Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel.bsky.social) 2025-01-13T18:45:11.145Z

I love Rachel Maddow, but her going back to five nights a week? I feel like I’m not up to it. I’m out of shape! I have to build up my mental stamina to get this level of analysis every night.

#maddow

(@crossland68.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T02:06:34.470Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon