Fox News Slams Food Costs Under Trump: 'Republicans Are Going To Have A Problem'

Fox News predicted that rising food prices would cause Republicans to struggle during next year's midterm elections.
By David EdwardsOctober 6, 2025

During a Sunday segment on Fox & Friends, host Charlie Hurt pointed to "record highs is nationwide."

"If food prices, beef prices don't get under control, we're going to have — Republicans are going to have a problem next year," he said.

Brianna Lyman of the Federalist made excuses for high food costs.

"I think Republicans will have a problem, but we also have to think of why this happened," she remarked. "Look, there were severe droughts in Texas, Kansas, I think Oklahoma, and other states where, you know, ranchers predominantly work."

"And when they lost all their grass, they had to basically, according to one guest who joined Fox Business, liquidate their cattle," Lyman added. "But good to have demand."

