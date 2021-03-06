Media Bites
CNN's Brianna Keilar Shreds Tucker Carlson For Feeding His Viewers 'Partisan Junk Food'

CNN's Brianna Keilar mocked Fox bomb-thrower Tucker Carlson for feeding his viewers a diet of "partisan junk food" after bashing other networks for supposedly doing the same.
CNN's Brianna Keilar once again took aim at right-wing hypocrite Tucker Carlson for attacking others for the type of tactics he and others on his network employ day in and day out. It's amazing that Carlson could attack anyone else for supposedly feeding their viewers "partisan junk food" and not be struck by lightening, but he did, and Keilar rightfully shredded him for it on her show this Friday.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar mocked Tucker Carlson’s news coverage with a video montage on Friday, as part of a lengthy segment that also took aim at Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch’s comments dismissing a post-election ratings decline at Fox News.

“Fox, facing a ratings slump after its de facto executive producer lost the presidential election, is leaning more heavily into its buffet of cultural war cuisine,” Keilar said on CNN Friday. “I know it’s about as predictable as singing Girls Just Wanna Have Fun really badly on karaoke night, and it’s predictably hypocritical to boot.”

[...]

Keilar played a June 2020 clip of Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson bashing reporters for feeding their viewers “partisan junk food designed to make them feel full even as they waste away.”

The Fox News host even went so far as to apologize to his viewers for “the extent” his own show participated in that form of reporting.

“To the extent his show has participated in it? That’s all that his show is, and his apology for any role in serving up partisan junk food was followed up with more partisan junk food,” Keilar said.

The CNN anchor played several clips of Carlson segments that followed his apology, which included the host lamenting the “canceling” of the Fourth of July, bashing the liberal “rage mob,” claiming Dr. Jill Biden is not a doctor.

Carlson's show is designed to do one thing: whip his viewers into a frenzy and keep them in a constant state of rage, so they'll ignore everything Republicans are doing to make life harder for working people, and view liberals and Democrats as their enemies.

Carlson has been a frequent target of Keilar's for his dangerous propaganda. I hope she keeps at it.

