CNN Host Shreds 'Propagandist, Liar, Parasite' Tucker Carlson’s Racist Insurrection Denialism

Unable to defend the MAGAites and their cult leader Donald Trump, Carlson has tried to deflect by making the critics and the media the real villains.
Keilar quoted from Merriam-Webster and aired video (“since this guy pretends not to understand big words”) to show that yes, indeed, the armed takeover of the Capitol this week was an insurrection and sedition, “incited by the president calling his supporters to action.”
But what’s especially despicable about Carlson’s whitewash of the MAGA insurrection is how it compares to his demonization of Black Lives Matter protests. Keilar brought receipts:
These are not protests. This is not about George Floyd. This is not about systemic racism, whatever that is. America is not a racist country. They flood the streets with angry young people who break things and they hurt anyone who gets in the way. When they want something, they take it.
…
They’re the armed militia of the Democratic party. They’re working to overthrow our system of government. They're trying to put themselves in power. That's all obvious now.
Then she pounced. Here’s the shot.
Yes, looting is criminal behavior punishable under the law. But what we saw on Tuesday is so much more than that. And saying otherwise is false equivalence. To liken the siege on the Capitol to the violence and property damage during the summer of Black Lives Matter is to ignore that this is the United States Capitol, the seat of government, at a moment in time when the vice president is presiding over a joint session of Congress, both the House and Senate present, as they were in the process of making Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, a fair election, official.
This isn't a Target store. This isn't a statue. This is the Capitol, supposedly one of the most secure buildings on earth.
…
Since he needs things explained to him in pictures, here is one. An insurrectionist parading a Confederate flag through the Capitol, the inaugural appearance there of this symbol of the American states that tried to secede from this nation under the mantle of slavery, based on the belief that Black people were inferior to white people and it was God's will to enslave them.
And the chaser:
Brava!