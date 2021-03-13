Brianna Keilar Rips Fox Propagandist Tucker Carlson's Sexism — Military Edition

It's nice to see the other networks treat Fox with the disdain it deserves, and quit calling them a "news" network. As CNN's Brianna Keilar and whoever is writing the chyrons at CNN correctly labeled correctly labeled Tucker Carlson, it's not "news." It's dangerous right-wing propaganda.

Keilar once again took Carlson to the woodshed after he mocked the women serving in our military following Joe Biden's comments made on International Women’s Day, and then tried to play the victim after his remarks were rightfully panned.

As Keilar noted, the "backlash from the military, from all ranks of officers and enlisted members was swift and scathing," but it wasn't just the top military brass that Carlson "zeroed in on" who went after him.

"Carlson had to respond, because the backlash was fierce. So he chose to respond by pretending the backlash was just the Pentagon, just Biden political appointees rebuking him," Keiler explained. "But that is not what this is. The military, at every level, is rebuking Carlson's comments because they are sexist and because they are anti-military."

After playing clips of members of the military skewering Carlson, and noting how extraordinary it is that they spoke up, and Carlson's response that he was "just focusing on making sure the military is strong," Keiler explained why his comments are doing just the opposite.

KEILAR: Now, if Tucker Carlson thinks that, why is he actively trying to weaken it by denigrating essential members of the armed services for no reason other than that they are women? Maybe he doesn't realize his comments are weakening the military. After all, he wouldn't know a deployment from a trip to Nantucket or a rocket launcher from a lacrosse stick. But that's what he's doing, maligning pregnant servicemembers.

Keilar proceeded to rip Carlson and Fox for their double-standard when it comes to which servicemembers for whom they show concern.

KEILAR: In an all-volunteer force, in a country where most wouldn't qualify to join the military, needs highly qualified women. It's not surprising that Tucker Carlson doesn't understand that or that FOX doesn't. The network has a double standard. They have used their platform to effectively lobby for the pardons of male servicemembers and military contractors convicted or accused of war crimes. FOX's Pete Hegseth makes the case successfully to then-President Trump that he should intervene on behalf of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes and pardon servicemembers convicted of war crimes, as well as four Blackwater military contractor who opened fire in a Baghdad square in heavy traffic and killed 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians.

Keilar wrapped things up slamming the network for "Tucker- izing its other programing as well." They really have gone off the deep end flailing around since Biden was elected president, but Carlson hasn't been the only or the worst problem with Fox for some time now. Hannity, Ingraham, Levin, Hegseth, Kilmeade, Watters, Pirro and a host of others have been polluting our airways for years now, and they're all equally as vile as Carlson.