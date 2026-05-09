Yet Another New Spin On $1Billion For Trump's Tacky Ballroom

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that the $1 billion Republicans want taxpayers to fork over for President Donald Trump’s so-called “privately funded” ballroom is actually for a drone defense system.

“The Secret Service cannot take private funding, because they also look over embezzlement,” Mullin explained. “One of the biggest threats we have is from a drone defense. That is not a cheap approach to have actual drone defense for the entire complex from the White House, not just the ballroom. So that’s what that billion dollars goes to.”

Mullin and Bartiromo then acted offended that Democrats are criticizing the billion-dollar budget addition for a project that Trump and friends originally claimed would cost no more than $200 million, then $250 million, while insisting it would be “privately funded.” Now that price tag is past $400 million with the GOP wanting to allocate $1 billion—and it’s American taxpayers who are being asked to foot the bill.

But the world’s most-inept senator-turned-Homeland Security chief appears to have landed his job for a reason, and that is his willingness to blunder ahead with whatever illogical MAGA talking point he’s been tasked to deliver.

Published with permission of Daily Kos