'Queen Of Chess' Rejects Offer To Become President Of Hungary

Had she accepted, Judit Polgar would have become Hungary's first woman and first Jewish person to take on the largely ceremonial role of President of Hungary. After removing the previous Orban-appointed President, Hungary must now amend its Constitution for a permanent replacement. Polgar would have fulfilled the role temporarily until that happens. Magyar wrote, "Hungary needs unity, peace, and a President whom every Hungarian can be proud of. Personally, I would consider it a tremendous honor if she accepts the invitation." Alas, it was not to be.

Source: TVP World

Hungarian chess legend Judit Polgár has declined Prime Minister Péter Magyar's proposal that she become the country’s next president, saying she does not feel equipped to unite a divided nation. Magyar had proposed Polgár, widely regarded as the greatest female chess player in history, for the largely ceremonial post, saying she could represent national unity. In a statement on Monday, Polgár called the nomination “an honor of my life” but said she lacked the strength to take on "the historical responsibility" of bridging Hungary’s divisions, pledging instead to support whoever is ultimately chosen. The nomination came a day after outgoing President Tamás Sulyok signed a constitutional amendment, passed by Magyar's ruling Tisza party, ending his term as head of state. The move was part of Magyar's broader effort to dismantle the power structures built by former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a self-styled proponent of illiberal democracy accused by critics of cronyism and undermining the rule of law. Magyar defeated Orbán in a landslide election victory earlier this year.

💥♟️PM Péter Magyar is asking chess legend @GMJuditPolgar to accept the nomination for President of the Republic of Hungary. Regarded as the greatest female player ever, she's the only woman to reach the world top 10—and the only one to defeat a reigning world No. 1. @Kasparov63 pic.twitter.com/1dbCfjhzOR — Szabolcs Panyi (@panyiszabolcs) July 19, 2026

A respectful and dignified response from Judit Polgar. She clearly appreciates the gesture and the fact that she was approached as a non-partisan figure, but she doesn’t feel ready to take on the responsibility of uniting a divided country. It’s a mature and honest decision. pic.twitter.com/IOH2PdXEPx — Lajos Csillik (@lcsillik) July 20, 2026

As for Magyar, he learned firsthand what it's like to play against her a few weeks ago.