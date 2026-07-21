Dem Senator Rips Into Vought For Attacking Federal Workers

When Trump lackey Russell Vought appeared before the Senate Banking Committee, Sen Angela Alsobrooks was ready for him.

She immediately confronted Vought on his maltreatment of federal workers: "I have been waiting to have the opportunity to come back face to face with you, to ask for an explanation for what I regard as absolutely depraved — depraved — and draconian actions to decimate our public institutions."

Alsobrooks, who represents 160,000 federal workers, threw Vought's own words back in his face: "We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected. When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly regarded as the villain." She called Vought's actions "evil" and said that his tenure has been "shameful."

Mealy-mouthed Vought tried to minimize it, saying he was only going after Bureaucrats and not civil servants: "I was referring to bureaucracies and not the career civil servants that do the job. Many of those bureaucracies are weaponized against the American people."

Alsobrooks countered with reports of his telling agencies to prepare for mass firings, which were later to be deemed illegal by a court of law.

Vought then fell back to the administration's favorite default position of blaming the Democrats for shutting down the government. Alsobrooks was also ready for this, telling Vought that his "Jedi mind tricks" would not work and reminding Vought which party was in control: "I will not fall for the Jedi mind trick, that when the Republicans have the keys to the kingdom, anything regarding a shutdown has to do with Democrats."

Alsobrooks also reamed out Vought for trying to decimate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's enforcement division, even though it has already returned $21 billion to consumers since it was created.

Alsobrooks was having such a field day on Vought that he was only saved by the bell when her time was up. Vought is probably still standing after that because she reamed him out so much.