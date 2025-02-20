Dem Sen Rips 'Disgusting' Trump For 'Pathetic And Weak' Surrender To Russia

Co-President Donald Trump's attacks on Ukraine President Zelenskyy are beyond the pale. It looks like that ''Russia, Russia, Russia" stuff is true, after all. Who knew --- besides all of us?

And this morning, Donald tore into Zelenskky again on Truth Social in a threatening and evidence-free post.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal tore into Donald for surrendering to Russia over Ukraine in what he described as "pathetic and weak."

"What world is he living in?" Blumenthal asked reporters. "It is not only contrary to the facts and the truth but utterly despicable, a disgusting betrayal of a country that has bled and fought and died for freedom."

"Our president has so disregarded the truth and the sacrifice of brave men and women who are upholding their freedom and ours; their fight is our fight, and the president's surrender is pathetic and weak," he added.

While it's nice to hear a Democrat as unnerved as we are by King Donald (he called himself a king earlier, OK?) giving Putin a blowie in public, the public is filled with anxiety and despair, and that grows every day. He has only been in office for a month, and you know February's job numbers are going to be shit -- unless he can find a way to gut the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That said, we need action right now, not just words from all Democrats. Fetterman can sit this one out, though.