Trump Refers To Putin As 'The Boss' During Failed Summit

The meeting could have been done via email or texts, complete with love emojis.
By Conover KennardAugust 17, 2025

The Trump-Putin summit resulted in no ceasefire agreement, which the President had sought, or the public commitment he wanted from Putin to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the following week. The summit abruptly ended hours earlier than expected, but not before both declared the meeting a success.

On Truth Social, Trump said this morning that "Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved," even though no deal had been made between the two leaders. Trump added, "President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon."

Zelenskyy and Trump's last meeting went south as the US President demeaned the Ukrainian leader, and JD Vance joined in to humiliate the President of the war-torn country. In contrast, Trump had military members roll out a red carpet for the Russian dictator.

During the meeting in Alaska, where protesters took to the streets, Trump referred to Putin as "the boss." He also said, "There is no deal until there's a deal." Trump noted that Zelenskiy, not Putin, has "gotta make a deal."

The meeting could have been done via email or texts, complete with love emojis.

Via Axios:

It's not hard to see why Putin likely left Anchorage satisfied. Images of Trump applauding as he walked down the red carpet were beamed back to Russia, and around the world.

"They spent three years telling everyone Russia was isolated, and today they saw the beautiful red carpet laid out for the Russian president in the U.S.," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted.

For now at least, Putin seems to have reset a relationship with Trump that had been splintering. Their brief joint press conference was short on substance but long on mutual praise.
And Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity that new oil sanctions for Russia — which were imminent until Putin proposed the meeting — were now probably off the table for a few weeks.

For once in Trump's miserable, self-serving life, he told the truth. Putin is his boss.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon