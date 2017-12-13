Mika Rips Into Huckabee Sanders For Defending Trump's Tweet

Mika Brzezinski really went off this morning on Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House staff, and of course Trump, over his refusal to apologize for his "disgusting" tweet about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. She was furious that Sanders defended it:

"I want to know how she does that and where the chief of staff is, or where anybody else in the White House is this morning or where they were after that tweet went out yesterday," she said.

"The president should have taken it down. The president should have apologized if he didn't take it down. He should have apologized for hurting Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's feelings, at the very least. But he should have apologized for being a sexist pig, for sexually harassing on Twitter, for using sex to denigrate women. And again, I mentioned yesterday, the president is obsessed with women, especially some women, especially women who go on television and have a voice or especially women who serve in Congress or in the Senate who use their voices, any woman that stands up against him, he is obsessed with."

"He has some special problem with women and the women around him, his wife, who has a platform against cyber bullying. that's a joke. That is the saddest thing I've ever seen in this White House ever in my life," Brzezinski said.

"And his daughter, who came to Washington to work for the president and develop a platform for women, go home. Go home. You are doing nothing if you stand by this president. And you should think of the country rather than your brand.

"And I'll tell you right now, Sarah Sanders, I feel sorry for you, I started a hashtag for Sarah and get your mind out of the gutter. I seriously support new your quest for truth, in your quest for goodness. In your quest for love of country. because you haven't made it there yet.

"I'm not just talking about the women in the White House. The entire White House. All the men around this president. Do you really go home to your wives and daughters and say this president know what is he's doing? This president stands up for women? Do you do that?

↓ Story continues below ↓

"your wives should kick you out."

She then played a clip of Steve Schmidt talking about Sanders.

"She doesn't have a difficult job. She has an easy job: Tell the truth to the American people. She's an assistant to the president of the United States, she swore an oath to the Constitution of the United States, which she disgraces every day as she serially lies, hour after hour after hour, every day.

"It appears mentions, just for a moment, how abnormal this is. The assault, the constant assault on the dignity and the majesty of the office of the president of the United States, and this is exactly the reason the president of the United States is not welcome in the United Kingdom," he said.

"Because his presence standing next to Her Majesty the Queen is such an affront to her dignity that it is has united the fractious parties of Great Britain in opposition to his setting foot on British soil. Because of stuff like this."