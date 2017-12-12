CNN Reporter Defies Huckabee Sanders Threat, Asks Trump About Offensive Tweet

During another press pool spray of Trump showing off his autograph, CNN's Jim Acosta was ignored by Donald when he asked what he meant by his sexually suggestive and offensive tweet to Sen. Gillibrand.

As Trump was departing, Acosta asked, "Mr. President, what did you mean when you said that Kirsten Gillibrand would do anything for a campaign contribution?"

As with almost all of his signing photo-ops, journalists yell questions at him as he's walking away and most times he stops and answers a few. Since the heat has been dialed up, he wanted to flee the scene very quickly.

But before the CNN reporter yelled out the question to Trump, he was ordered to stand down by Sarah Huckabee Sanders or he may face recriminations for his disobedience.

After the pool spray Acosta tweeted this:

Prior to this morment, @presssec issued a warning to me. She said if I asked a question of Trump at the bill signing "I can't promise you will be allowed into a pool spray again." Sorry Sarah.. we won't be intimidated. https://t.co/RZgJpXpyEg — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 12, 2017

Today's events started off yesterday when the NY Senator asked Trump to "immediately resign" over the multitudes of sexual harassment claims that have once again resurfaced.

In response, Trump lowered himself into the mud once again and tweeted out a despicable response to the Senator.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

As Digby writes:

"Yes, that is your president basically saying that Senator Gillibrand offered him sexual favors for money. Among other things. Oh, and we're about to see if a credibly accused molester of underage girls and totally insane racist theocrat is going to become a member of the US Senate. Welcome to Donald Trump's America.

And Sanders warning to Acosta now represents the first overt threat made by the Trump administration to a reporter. "Do as I say or face the consequences."

Trump has his propagandist puppets in right-wing media, and the rest of the news industry he subjects to constant verbal attacks.

And now, the real war on the media has begun.