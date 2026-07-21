Source Says Trump Marriage Is Cracking, Melania Could Go Rogue At Any Moment

No one with at least one functioning eyeball and half a brain has ever believed that the current Trump marriage is one built on mutual love, understanding, and respect. After all, this is Donald's third marriage, born out of a never-ending string of infidelity from one wife to the next, to the next. However, Trump's union with his own special immigrant Melania did seem to be one of mutual benefit, at least until now.

Infamous Trump biographer Michael Wolff says that foundation, on which Donald Trump's third marriage was built, is beginning to show gaping cracks and crumbling corners, as First Lady Melania has grown into a viciously unpredictable "wild card" that has left her husband and his entire administration on the precipice of unadulterated panic, as they sit around just waiting for her to wake up one day and finally go rogue.

Wolff's assessment came in a fiery new column for his Substack newsletter, HOWL, in which he explains that Melania Trump has morphed into the human epitome of an old-time revolver, stuffed with one random but deadly bullet. Every day, the First Lady wakes up and gives the barrel a spin, as everyone around her braces for the day they finally lose this game of Russian Roulette.

Wolff explains that Trump Admin officials first began to grow leery and nervous of the President's third wife when she very suddenly decided to make a public proclamation about her relationship (or, rather, the supposed lack thereof) with the late, infamous child sex trafficker and financier, Jeffrey Epstein. The unexpected public statement came amid a large release of Epstein Files that heavily implicated her husband and, in that public statement, Melania may as well have worn a t-shirt with an arrow pointed straight at her husband, reading, "I'm NOT with him."

Wolff, who spent a significant amount of time on the inside of the first Trump White House, wrote: "Of all the self-dealing among Trump family members, Melania’s moves—not just about money, but about calling attention to herself—are seen as most disturbing to the White House, and most in danger of putting her on a collision course with the President."

He goes on to add that White House aides believe it unlikely that Melania will ultimately use her leverage against her husband. Still, the possibility of such can never truly be ruled out, especially when you consider how deeply strained the marriage is behind closed doors.

According to Wolff, the pair rarely even speak, and the notion of convincing the public that Melania spends any notable time in the White House with her husband has officially been thrown to the wayside.

"Almost nobody near Trump—including Trump himself—knows Melania’s moves until she makes them," Wolff revealed.

Trump’s political vulnerabilities lie in plain sight—the grift, his violations of the law, the dubiousness of his associates, and the questions about his own physical and mental health. But aides, lawyers, doctors, congressional leaders, and billionaires, all depending on his favor, have so far been willing to participate in one of history’s greatest stonewall efforts. His wife, freer now and more distant than she ever has been from him in their marriage, is a wild card that he can’t seem to control or even game.

The Trump White House was asked for comment on the stunning new revelations, leading spokesman David Ingle to bluntly dismiss Wolff as "a lying piece of s--t."