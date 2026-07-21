Trump Golf Pal's Meltdown Holds Up Tournament To Involve President In 2-stroke Penalty

Bryson DeChambeau held up play at The Open Championship for nearly an hour while pushing to have President Donald Trump brought into a dispute over a two-stroke penalty.

The dispute played out at Royal Birkdale during the 154th Open Championship on Friday.

DeChambeau, a LIV Golf star, had finished his second round Friday evening at 7 under par, believing he was one shot off the lead.

But officials from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews were waiting for him at the scoring area.

They had reviewed video from the 5th hole, where DeChambeau's tee shot had found tall rough earlier in the round, according to CBS Sports. Video showed DeChambeau appearing to "purposefully stomp" the grass behind his ball to clear a path for his swing, CBS Sports' Robby Kalland reported.

"Bryson has been penalized two strokes for inadvertently improving the area of his intended swing," R&A executive director of governance Grant Moir said. "I would reiterate: This rule applies even when there's no intention to improve the area, as was the case with Bryson."

The penalty turned his 66 into a 68 and dropped him from solo second to tied for fifth, CBS Sports reported — three shots off the lead.

DeChambeau had not signed his scorecard and, according to the Quadrilateral newsletter, pushed to have Trump brought into the penalty discussion. The request was denied. Late finishers coming off the 18th green could not sign their own scorecards until the dispute was resolved, pushing the delay past midnight.

"I have not received a call from President Trump, and we'll see what happens from here," R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon told BBC Radio 5 on Saturday, according to the Quadrilateral.

Weeks earlier, Trump involved himself in another tournament by calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino to push for the reversal of a red card against U.S. striker Folarin Balogun.

"I won't pretend to be up here and defend Bryson. I'm not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it's performative. I think a lot of it's for attention. To hold the tournament hostage like that, and to have all of us, players, volunteers, everyone waiting on him to depart, I didn't feel like it was a great look," four-time major champion Rory McIlroy told reporters when asked about DeChambeau's conduct during the dispute.

DeChambeau serves as chairman of Trump's President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, represents Trump Golf, and celebrated his 2024 U.S. Open victory with the Trump family.