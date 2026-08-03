People Can't Stop Making Fun Of Trump For Claiming Victory In His Own Golf Tournament

As if he weren't already giving the American people plenty of ammunition to make fun of him with, Trump found himself absolutely buried in humiliating mockery this weekend after he openly bragged about the victory he claimed at his own damn golf tournament.

For what has to be the nth time in his 80 god-forsaken years on this earth, Donald Trump, the sitting president of "The Greatest Country On Earth," took to his Truth Social echo chamber to brag to his dear followers about his victory in the Bedminster Club Championship with a final-round score of 70, or two under par.

The tournament took place at his own New Jersey golf club that just so happens to be the very same location as the 2025 Men's Senior Club Championship that he also claimed to win.

In his Truth Social post, Trump captioned a video clip of his "winning shot," writing, "Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I’m given very little time to practice, because I’m focused on many other things. It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t!"

Outside of that echo chamber of his, dude got roasted.

Mehdi Hasan, founder of Zeteo News, said, "No previous president in history has ever spoken like this. If someone in your social circle spoke like this, you would distance yourself from them. Over 70 million people voted for this guy. I will never ever get over that."

“It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t!”



No previous president in history has ever spoken like this. If someone in your social circle spoke like this, you would distance yourself from them.

Over 70 million people voted for this guy.

I will never ever get over that. https://t.co/aOIzMV0Ew9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 2, 2026

Award-winning author Jennifer Erin Valent wrote what we were all thinking: "Every time I think he can’t get more pathetic, he manages to prove me wrong."

Every time I think he can’t get more pathetic, he manages to prove me wrong. https://t.co/3MqevyUDHi — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) August 2, 2026

Brian McKeon, a former national security official for the Obama and Biden administrations, actually went so far as to hit Trump with his own words: "'I’m going to be working for you,' he told a campaign rally crowd in August 2016. 'I’m not going to have time to play golf.'"

“I’m going to be working for you,” he told a campaign rally crowd in August 2016. “I’m not going to have time to play golf.” https://t.co/tmBZPOdCPv — Brian P. McKeon (@bpmckeon64) August 2, 2026

The whole golfing while we're at WAR thing is truly bad enough on its own. But seriously, it's time for someone to at least take his phone away.