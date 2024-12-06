Donald Trump Calls This 'Exercise.' Most People Call It 'Losing.'

Sometimes we just need humor. So If you're looking for a good laugh today--and God knows we can all use one--here's Tony Michaels and me, Cliff Schecter, in a hilarious video mocking Donald Trump's lies about his golf game (and his actual golf game). It's just what you need right now.

But it's also important because mockery of strongmen is essential--it's one of the clearest signs that not only are you not scared of a dictator-wannabe, but that you don't even think they're worthy of serious consideration. You're laughing at them. They hate it. That's what this video definitely accomplishes.

Watch it. Then subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!