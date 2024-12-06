Donald Trump Calls This 'Exercise.' Most People Call It 'Losing.'

Mockery of strongmen is essential!
By Cliff SchecterDecember 6, 2024

Sometimes we just need humor. So If you're looking for a good laugh today--and God knows we can all use one--here's Tony Michaels and me, Cliff Schecter, in a hilarious video mocking Donald Trump's lies about his golf game (and his actual golf game). It's just what you need right now.

But it's also important because mockery of strongmen is essential--it's one of the clearest signs that not only are you not scared of a dictator-wannabe, but that you don't even think they're worthy of serious consideration. You're laughing at them. They hate it. That's what this video definitely accomplishes.

Watch it. Then subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon