Ana Navarro: Let Him Play Golf, It Keeps Him From Making Policy

Alysin Camerota was arguing with a Republican consultant about Trump making money off his properties while president.

"He's not divesting from his businesses. The sons are controlling the empire," she said. She asked Ana Navarro what she thought.

"Of course he's not divesting from his businesses!" Navarro said.

"You know, he's still very much engaged in it. It's part of his family. He is also profiting from the tax cut, even though he's not showing us his tax returns. We all know that. So you either take it or you don't, but it's very hard to argue that he is not profiting from this in one way or another, and he is constantly marketing his brand as part of being president. We saw it even earlier in the year when we saw government agencies do it on their own websites."

But there's a silver lining!

"There's also the policy implications. Basically, playing golf takes, how much time you spend playing golf, depending on how slow you are. Seven hours a day that he's not working, which, by the way, for me is just fine. I'd rather he be on a golf course than in the Oval Office, banning transgenders and banning Muslims ending DACA and giving himself a tax cut.

"So as far as I'm concerned, you know, put a bumper sticker on the beast that says 'I'd rather be golfing' and stay there as long as he can."