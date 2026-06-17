Is The Trump Administration High On Kratom?

In an explosive article, the NY Times reported that Markwayne Mullin and Robert F. Kennedy Jr were actively promoting kratom to the deterrent of its rival products after being influenced by Jerry. R. Ross, from Oklahoma, who is the founder of Botanic Tonics company behind the Feel Free kava/kratom tonic products.

They've reported that DHS Sec. has invested a million dollars into Botanic Tonics while Ross donated big bucks to RFK's fledgling presidential campaign.

"In July, while still a senator, Mr. Mullin showed up at a Food and Drug Administration news conference and endorsed proposed federal restrictions on more powerful synthetic supplements that compete with kratom for shelf space. In explaining his position, Mr. Mullin pointed to a history of addiction in his family, though health experts say kratom products have also been shown to be addictive."

I know a few people that have become addicted to kratom and when they stopped they went through massive withdrawals.

Listen to Mullin address the 7-OH crisis back in 2025, and how he trashed those who were selling products that were ruining lives.

And these individuals that are selling know what they're doing. They know the individuals they're targeting. They know the loophole and sell it as a dietary substance. Well they probably do lose weight, but not for the purpose that we would like them to. And now that industry has grown from nothing to over a nine billion dollar industry, more than even opioids that are selling on the street, which is at five billion a day, because they justify it. It's legal, but it's an addiction that's ruining lives. It's an addiction that's truly killing people, because it leads them down a road that sometimes they'll never recover from. And we've known this, and for the first time we have a secretary that not only has a backbone to do something about it, but he does it because he has personal experience. He understands addiction better than probably any of us in this room.

Pimping for Botanic Tonics while pledging to be against much stronger 7-0H drugs is outrageous.

Being on kratom would explain a lot. It would make some sense of the many insane things the Trump administration has done.

Mr. Health, aka brain worm Kennedy is supporting this garbage.

The Trump family have been making billions of dollars off the Oval Office and the presidency so why not the rest of these sycophantic degenerates working at his behest?