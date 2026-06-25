'Do Not Interrupt!': Rep. DeLauro Puts Sec. Mullin In His Place

During Thursday's House Appropriations Committee on the Department of Homeland Security's 2027 budget, Rep. DeLauro refused to be bullied by DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin to the point where the ranking member warned Mullin to b.

DELAURO: Let me just say this to you, sir, again, it is my time, 3,900 children were separated from their families. MULLIN: 450,000 kids were lost during the Biden administration, you didn't say a word about it. DELAURO: Mr. Secretary, Mr. Secretary, do not interrupt. MULLIN: Don't you point your finger at me. DELAURO: I will point my finger at you.

Sec. Mullin pulled a Pam Bondi and continued to attack the Biden administration while refusing to answer DeLauro's questions and thought being an asshole was good form. Finally, she turned to Rep. Amodei, the chair of the committee to intervene.

DELAURO: Mr. Chairman, could you put him in his place? MULLIN: Don't yell at me. DELAURO: You should be put in your place. AMODEI: Mr. Secretary, if you would like four minutes for a closing statement when everybody's done, I'll give you that. But while members are on their eight minutes, I need them to have their eight minutes. DELAURO: I started my comments. Mr. Chairman, I appreciate that. AMODEI: We are going to something resembling order here. The time is the ranking members. If you would like to respond later on, there are methods to do that, but it's not a who can talk louder into the mic. So, you are recognized. DELAURO: Thank you very much. MULLIN: I will not let her sit there and lie and accuse something this ridiculous. AMODEI: This is the legislative branch, and it's my hearing, and so I'm going to try to some extent to control it moderately. DELAURO: And do not accuse me of lying. Do not.

This may be the first time a Republican chair has refused to put up with these MAGA antics from a Trump cabinet member during a Congressional hearing.

James Comer laughs when this happens. He is a disgrace.

Good on DeLauro and good on Amodei. Markwayne Mullin's antics are beneath contempt.