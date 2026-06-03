You'll Never Guess Who Trump Is Blaming For Grocery And Gas Prices

OK, you probably know the answer.
By Conover KennardJune 3, 2026

Donald J. Trump is mentally exhausting with his avalanche of lies, blaming Joe Biden daily for problems largely of his own making. Gas prices aren't usually the fault of any president — unless they start an unnecessary war in the Middle East.

Trump spoke to Miranda Devine of Pod Force One, who, by the way, offered no pushback whatsoever from the president's pathetic claims.

"What about people who don't have 401Ks, and they're worried about gas or groceries?" she asked. "We hear about that a lot."

"Well, see, I inherited very high prices when I came in," Trump flatly lied. "I inherited the highest inflation in the history of our country. You know, Biden had like 9%, 10% inflation. And I inherited that, and we have it way down."

Devine didn't bother correcting Trump. Inflation was never 10% under Biden, and the most recent inflation rate — 3.8% in April 2026 — is, in fact, the highest since May 2023, meaning inflation is now higher than it was when he took office.

And there is a lot of factual blame for high grocery costs, including Trump's tariffs, but to hear the president tell it, it's Joe Biden's fault, even though it's Trump's second year in office. Gas prices peaked at $5.02/gallon in June 2022 (driven heavily by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the post-COVID demand recovery). Still, when Biden left office, gas prices were roughly $3.08–$3.12/gallon, much lower than where we are now.

Trump also claimed during his first term to have inherited a “disaster” from President Barack Obama, so there is a distinct pattern here. The 'I alone can fix it' guy can't fix his own hot mess.

DEVINE: What about people who don't have 401ks and they're worried about gas or groceries?

TRUMP: Well, see, I inherited very high prices when I came in

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-03T12:47:08.673Z

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