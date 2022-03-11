Joe Biden, Gas Prices And The Liberal Redneck

Joe Biden is so powerful that he controls gas prices all over the world - any conservative conspiracy kook.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 11, 2022

Trae Crowder addresses the conservative complaints about increasing gas prices being Joe Biden's fault because of a sticker they saw on a gas pump once. Pretty impressive when one considers the same conservatives are also claiming that Biden has diminishing cognitive skills.

Enter Trae Crowder into the frae, and yes, has gone and brought facts to a "f*ck you fight."

The only thing he forgot was to mention that gas prices were still higher because of the Bush/Cheney war for Iraq's oil. But that was OK because a Republican oil man did it.

It should also be mentioned that neither the cost of wind nor the cost sunshine has gone up a penny during this whole time.

Open thread below...

Discussion

