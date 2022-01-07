The Liberal Redneck And The January 6 Anniversary

After taking a well-deserved holiday break, Trae Crowder is back just in time to share his thoughts about the insurrection anniversary and he is bringing the heat! And it can be emphasized enough that no matter how rich, how well coifed or how white they are, the elected officials that were involved in the insurrection need to be held accountable.

And in case you missed it last fall, Crowder and his friend, Corey Ryan Forrester, took a trip down memory lane as they toured the Capitol grounds. Their portrayal is exactly as I pictured the insurrectionists and fighters against freedom:

