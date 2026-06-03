Tom Tiffany Vies To Be Trump’s Number One B*tch

Rep Tom Tiffany is really vying to be Trump's number one little b*tch.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 3, 2026

Wisconsin Representative and gubernatorial wannabe Tom Tiffany appeared on Fox and showed off his bootlicking skills by praising Trump's handling of the illegal war in Iran:

Well, doesn't it appear, Cheryl, that the president, especially in the last month, has shown great restraint in regards to Iran? I mean, he's been, there's been some tough talk, and it's been going back and forth between conciliation and this tough talk, but the president has shown real restraint. And I think he's hoping that someone who is reasonable in Iran will come forward in leadership and say it's time to negotiate a deal. Let's be among the peaceful nations of the world. Let's bring peace to the Middle East.

Trump hasn't shown restraint since he started his illegal war with a country with which we had a peace agreement. He sure as hell didn't show restraint when he targeted a school and killed scores of young girls. He didn't show restraint while he committed one war crime after another. Also, threatening genocide is a bit more than "tough talk."

However, I encourage Tiffany to keep kissing Trump's giant, diapered ass. It'll only help the Democrats retain the governor's office in November. And who knows, you might be able to surpass Rep Drunken Van Orden as Trump's number one little bitch.

Rep. Tom Tiffany: "Doesn't it appear that the president has shown great restraint in regards to Iran? I think he's hoping someone who is reasonable in Iran will come forward in leadership and say, 'It's time to negotiate a deal.'"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-28T12:26:50.740Z

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