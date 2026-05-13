On This Day: Winston Churchill Takes Over As Prime Minister

His words helped inspire the British people to beat back the Nazis
By John AmatoMay 13, 2026

This became a turning point in WWII, but nobody knew it at the time.

Joe Wright's direction and Gary Oldman's performance in Darkest Hour were riveting.

History:

On May 13, 1940, as Winston Churchill takes the helm as Great Britain’s new prime minister, he assures Parliament that his new policy will consist of nothing less than “to wage war, by sea, land and air, with all our might and with all the strength that God can give us; to wage war against a monstrous tyranny, never surpassed in the dark, lamentable catalogue of human crime.”

I've seen this movie multiple times, and it never gets old.

Emphasizing that Britain’s aim was simply “victory, victory at all costs, victory in spite of terror, victory however long and hard the road may be.”

Open thread.

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