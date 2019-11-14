Pat Robertson 'Sick To Stomach' Over Trump's Love For Erdogan

Pat Robertson called out Donald Trump on the latest episode of 700 Club.

Calling Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan "a good guy" "makes me sick to my stomach," said the televangelist. Earlier this month, however, Robertson was delighted with Trump's court-packing, and hoped aloud for "two more Supreme Court seats."

It's important to note that in addition to being abandoned by Donald Trump, the Kurds in Syria are Christians.

Uh-oh... Now even Pat Robertson is pissed off at Donald Trump for calling the president of Turkey a "good guy". — Michael Hammer (@AnarchyOutlaw) November 14, 2019

It’s truly amazing listening to Pat Robertson appalled by Turkey’s President Erdogan being praised by Trump as Erdogan mercilessly murders Christians and burns churches. How can he still support this treacherous pathological liar (Trump) who condones Ethnic Cleansing. #Trump — Perry Greenberg (@Paddleball5275) November 14, 2019

Pat Robertson,how can you get Kurdistan¬ understand Ukraine?If he asked for a Lamborghini,instead of investigation of political opponent,you would get it. I think you get it&are bearing false witness for Trump's felonies. You say Dems want to impeach. Dems are sad to be forced — BEN Stubblefield (@BSTUBBLEFIEL) November 14, 2019

One commenter pointed out that Robertson is alone in criticizing Trump on the air.

4. Only one voice in US Industrial Christendom has spoken, Pat Robertson. Rest are all condemned by their silence. The blood of innocence is on them and their flock who worship the false prophet who cares only for money he makes from Turkey. He is killing Christians for money. — Tim Hogan (@TimInHonolulu) November 3, 2019

The televangelist community has not an ounce of compassion for fellow Christians, even, so long as Trump is giving them their tax cuts and judges.