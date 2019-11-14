Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Pat Robertson 'Sick To Stomach' Over Trump's Love For Erdogan

Pat Robertson vacillates between cheering Trump's judicial appointments and being "sick to my stomach" over calling the Turkish strongman "a good guy."
By Frances Langum
8 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Pat Robertson called out Donald Trump on the latest episode of 700 Club.

Calling Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan "a good guy" "makes me sick to my stomach," said the televangelist. Earlier this month, however, Robertson was delighted with Trump's court-packing, and hoped aloud for "two more Supreme Court seats."

It's important to note that in addition to being abandoned by Donald Trump, the Kurds in Syria are Christians.

One commenter pointed out that Robertson is alone in criticizing Trump on the air.

The televangelist community has not an ounce of compassion for fellow Christians, even, so long as Trump is giving them their tax cuts and judges.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.