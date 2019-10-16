'Don't Be A Fool!' Donald Trump Writes A Goon Letter To Turkey's President

The letter below is real, confirmed by the White House to be real. It was actually sent from the White House, signed by "President" Donald Trump, and addressed to the President of Turkey.

It is also unworthy of a 5th grade writing assignment, much less of the (maybe former) leader of the free world. It also appears to be a shakedown intended to scare President Erdogan away from invading Syria. "You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy -- and I will," Trump writes. "I've already given you a little sample with respect to Pastor Brunson."

If that isn't a mob-style threat, I'm not sure what is. You've got a nice country there. It would be a shame if anything happened to it.

This letter was apparently released to Fox Business host Trish Regan, who will likely tout it to Fox-Biz-angry-old-men-yelling-at-everything as a sign of strength, rather than the embarrassment it is.

Twitter had thoughts, as you might imagine.

I am a historian of US foreign policy. I have read many, many letters from US Presidents to foreign leaders, and I have never read a letter from the US President so unhinged, so threatening, so bizarre, so completely lacking in basic etiquette. Trump is deeply, deeply unwell. https://t.co/XOOo2689sI — Brad Simpson (@bradleyrsimpson) October 16, 2019

The President* of the United States is pretty clearly more than half-mad and, more and more, it’s becoming harder to keep a lid on that part of his unfitness for office. https://t.co/I1ki32IPTR — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 16, 2019

Not just nutty. Impotent too. @realDonaldTrump sent this October 9. Erdogan sent tanks and troops across the border October 10. https://t.co/wQ166XT6BA — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 16, 2019

And this:

Someday that letter from Trump to Erdogan will be in the Trump Presidential Library. Scholars will come from near and far to read the letter, shake their heads and sadly laugh. https://t.co/cVSWY7iWRR — cgerrish (@cgerrish) October 16, 2019

