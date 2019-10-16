'Don't Be A Fool!' Donald Trump Writes A Goon Letter To Turkey's President

The letter below is real, confirmed by the White House to be real. It was actually sent from the White House, signed by "President" Donald Trump, and addressed to the President of Turkey.
It is also unworthy of a 5th grade writing assignment, much less of the (maybe former) leader of the free world. It also appears to be a shakedown intended to scare President Erdogan away from invading Syria. "You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy -- and I will," Trump writes. "I've already given you a little sample with respect to Pastor Brunson."
If that isn't a mob-style threat, I'm not sure what is. You've got a nice country there. It would be a shame if anything happened to it.
This letter was apparently released to Fox Business host Trish Regan, who will likely tout it to Fox-Biz-angry-old-men-yelling-at-everything as a sign of strength, rather than the embarrassment it is.
Trump letter to Erdogan by Karoli on Scribd