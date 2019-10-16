Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'Don't Be A Fool!' Donald Trump Writes A Goon Letter To Turkey's President

This letter will forever live in the history books and be looked upon as the moment the United States hit peak stupid.
By Karoli Kuns
'Don't Be A Fool!' Donald Trump Writes A Goon Letter To Turkey's President
Trump and Erdogan give the thumbs-up at G-20 summit Image from: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The letter below is real, confirmed by the White House to be real. It was actually sent from the White House, signed by "President" Donald Trump, and addressed to the President of Turkey.

It is also unworthy of a 5th grade writing assignment, much less of the (maybe former) leader of the free world. It also appears to be a shakedown intended to scare President Erdogan away from invading Syria. "You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy -- and I will," Trump writes. "I've already given you a little sample with respect to Pastor Brunson."

If that isn't a mob-style threat, I'm not sure what is. You've got a nice country there. It would be a shame if anything happened to it.

This letter was apparently released to Fox Business host Trish Regan, who will likely tout it to Fox-Biz-angry-old-men-yelling-at-everything as a sign of strength, rather than the embarrassment it is.

Twitter had thoughts, as you might imagine.

And this:

Trump letter to Erdogan by Karoli on Scribd


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.