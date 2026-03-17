'Trump Did Not Mean It': MTG Hits President For Lying To MAGA On Campaign Trail

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) criticized President Donald Trump for backtracking on campaign promises to end foreign wars.
By David EdwardsMarch 17, 2026

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) criticized President Donald Trump for backtracking on campaign promises to end foreign wars.

During a Monday interview on CNN, host Pamela Brown asked Greene if she regretted campaigning for Trump following the launch of Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

"Pamela, I meant everything I said on the campaign trail in 2024," Greene replied. "The part that is disheartening to me is that it appears to not only myself but many others that President Trump did not mean it. And we are basing that on his actions and his decisions and the priorities that he has made important and first to him, which are 100% departure of what we campaigned on in 2024."

"So I would, to answer that, nothing has changed about me," she added. "I'm America first. I'm conservative. I have a voting record to prove it. But I cannot support this president when he completely turns his back on MAGA and what he sold to the American people for so many years in his campaign promises in 2024."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon