'Trump Did Not Mean It': MTG Hits President For Lying To MAGA On Campaign Trail

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) criticized President Donald Trump for backtracking on campaign promises to end foreign wars.

During a Monday interview on CNN, host Pamela Brown asked Greene if she regretted campaigning for Trump following the launch of Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

"Pamela, I meant everything I said on the campaign trail in 2024," Greene replied. "The part that is disheartening to me is that it appears to not only myself but many others that President Trump did not mean it. And we are basing that on his actions and his decisions and the priorities that he has made important and first to him, which are 100% departure of what we campaigned on in 2024."

"So I would, to answer that, nothing has changed about me," she added. "I'm America first. I'm conservative. I have a voting record to prove it. But I cannot support this president when he completely turns his back on MAGA and what he sold to the American people for so many years in his campaign promises in 2024."