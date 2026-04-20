MTG: What Is Trump Hiding About Butler Assassination Attempt?

A new conspiracy is brewing in the MAGA world and it's about what you might expect.
MAGA skeptics are demanding Trump turn over information and answer questions about the 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, by Thomas Crooks, who was later identified as the lone shooter.
Marge posted this today as a follow up.
It is very odd that there is barely a whisper coming from the Trump Administration, Republicans in Congress and their approved massive media propaganda machine on the attempt on Trump's life and who's responsible for it.
Normally there would be very public deep investigations into the alleged shooter and anyone else linked to him or her.
Fox News would still be running stories everyday on the issue even a year and a half later.
If Trump were hit in the ear, even grazed with a high powered rifle, one would think his ear would be severely damaged, and yet it looks perfectly normal.
Why the silence?