MTG: What Is Trump Hiding About Butler Assassination Attempt?

A new conspiracy is brewing in the MAGA world and it's about what you might expect.

MAGA skeptics are demanding Trump turn over information and answer questions about the 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, by Thomas Crooks, who was later identified as the lone shooter.

Extremely important post worth the read and consideration.

Corey Comperatore’s family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024.

President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge.

Why isn’t he?

That’s the question. https://t.co/kTpoRHYsYZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2026

Marge posted this today as a follow up.

I’m not calling the Butler assassination a hoax.

But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers.

I’m asking why won’t Trump release the information about Matthew Crooks?

Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him?

Why the cover up?? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 19, 2026

It is very odd that there is barely a whisper coming from the Trump Administration, Republicans in Congress and their approved massive media propaganda machine on the attempt on Trump's life and who's responsible for it.

Normally there would be very public deep investigations into the alleged shooter and anyone else linked to him or her.

Fox News would still be running stories everyday on the issue even a year and a half later.

If Trump were hit in the ear, even grazed with a high powered rifle, one would think his ear would be severely damaged, and yet it looks perfectly normal.

Why the silence?