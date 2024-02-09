Marge Gets Spanked For Wanting To Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Biden

Special counsel Robert Hur, a Republican, released a 388-page report Thursday and included some biased remarks he's not authorized to make. Hur said the Justice Department won't be pressing charges against President Joe Biden for retaining classified documents from his vice presidency. Biden offered remarks noting that the report explained the difference between Biden's case and that of the former president, who went to extraordinary lengths to keep classified info that didn't belong to him. Hur, who is not a mental health professional, alleged that Biden has a "significantly limited" memory. Hur's unprofessional opinion of Biden did not belong in the report.

That Comey 2.0 report gave Republicans ammunition after they failed to attack Biden on the economy, which is exceeding expectations. So, wannabe alpha male Sen. Josh Hawley, controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others want Biden removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

"He is making the biggest decisions on behalf of our entire country, not only our country, but in a large part, the entire world," Greene said, adding "I look forward to talking with Speaker Johnson and many of my colleagues. We need to look at possibly impeachment, but the cabinet should be invoking the 25th Amendment.

Like this guy, Marge?

Trump: “Viktor Orban…He’s the leader of Turkey.”



Orban is Hungary’s authoritarian leader. pic.twitter.com/j8bFw1ExNx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 9, 2024

When talking about Jan. 6, Trump confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi. Trump also mistook a photo of his sexual abuse victim, E. Jean Carroll, with his ex-wife Marla Maples, even though he claimed the author wasn't his type. My favorite: He thought we had airports during the Revolutionary War.

And then there's Marge, who testified for three hours in 2022 while repeatedly answering that she couldn't recall anything that happened on Jan. 6.

And since she brought up Speaker Johnson:

Speaker Johnson confuses Israel with Iran on Meet the Press pic.twitter.com/g9AOxzl3Kv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2024

The Internet spanked Marge hard:

Funny you should be talking about memory problems. 🔊🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/sxVbXxIGjT — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) February 9, 2024

There was no grounds to charge Biden. That was made very clear in the report.



The Republican special counsel decided to throw unqualified political jabs into the report out of frustration that yet again Republicans come up empty when trying to go after Democrats.



Given that you… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) February 9, 2024

Oh sweetie, Trump is a conman...pic.twitter.com/OKgZ3YXVXD — photoframd (@photoframd) February 9, 2024

No crime was found as was put in the contradictory report so still no impeachment. I'm also amazed that you now take the DOJ's word at anything. You know the same DOJ Jack Smith is a part of. You people are not to ever be taken seriously. It's laughable! — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) February 9, 2024

Go home, Marge. You're drunkers. And take Rep. Ronny Jackson with you, then drop him off at the nearest rehab. I have a terrible memory from a head injury and recent chemo and radiation treatments, and yet, I can run my life, work, and go about my daily activities. Biden and Trump are both old, but only one wants to be a dictator. I'm voting for Biden, and I can't wait. He's the best and most forward-thinking president in my lifetime.