Senate Republicans Make Sure Trump Can Hide Offers Of Foreign Election Help

Smack dab in the middle of Trump’s Russia bounty scandal, the Republican Senate has decided Americans don’t need to know if Putin offers reelection help.
By NewsHound Ellen
Sen. Mitch McConnell Image from: YouTube screen grab

As Donald Trump and Fox News desperately try to defend his indefensible failure to defend U.S. troops from Russian mercenaries, #MoscowMitch seems ready to do his part for the team.

From CNN (with my emphases added):

The Senate will incorporate the annual intelligence policy legislation into the National Defense Authorization Act -- but only after stripping language from the intelligence bill that would have required presidential campaigns to report offers of foreign election help.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that Senate Republicans forced the removal of the election reporting provision as a condition to include the intelligence bill on the must-pass defense policy legislation.
Earlier this month, the Senate Intelligence Committee approved an amendment on an 8-7 vote from Warner and GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, which added a provision to the Intelligence Authorization Act requiring campaigns to notify federal authorities about offers of foreign election help.

Warner tried to bring up his bill on the Senate floor several times over the past year, but Republicans objected each time. When Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, blocked the bill in June 2019, calling it a "blatant political stunt." President Donald Trump applauded her efforts on Twitter.

Why would Republicans, supposedly “America first” adherents, want to prevent Americans from knowing about foreign interference in our presidential election – unless they have something to hide?

