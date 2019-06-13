Morning Joe: Of Course He'd Take Foreign Help, He's Losing Everywhere

Morning Joe showed the ABC News clip of Trump saying he'd take election information from foreign countries.

Scarborough said if Republican Congress members don't condemn this, they're disloyal to the country and instead loyal only to Donald Trump. But he's not all that surprised.

"But this is Donald Trump, a guy whose back is against the wall, he's losing in poll after poll, so perhaps this all is unfortunately all too predictable for this man," Scarborough said.

"Yeah. and if you're China, if you're Saudi Arabia, if you're Israel, if you're any other country that may want to exert some influence on the next presidential election, you've got your opening now," Willie Geist said. "The president has made it clear he's open to manipulation from foreign powers."

"First of all, we did not get an avalanche of statements from Republicans condemning this. We got none from yesterday," Jonthan Lamire said.

"And the shift now goes to the Democrats. There has been this rising chorus of voices in the Democratic caucus, she's done a few maneuvers to let people blow off some steam. That is going to be harder and harder to do now. That he wouldn't go to the FBI, what kind of example is that setting? That's the language of a mob boss."