U.S. Intelligence Confirms Russia Has Massive Social Media Op To Help Trump

Russia is running a social media operation to attempt to elect Donald Trump as president in 2024.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia had already launched a "whole-of-government" campaign to help elect Trump.

The outlet confirmed the Russian op story with senior U.S. intelligence officials and sources in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The Wall Street Journal disclosed an intelligence official's quote: "We haven't observed a shift in Russia's preferences for the presidential race from past elections."

According to Defense One, "ODNI officials said Russian spin doctors plan to covertly use social media to amplify narratives that could sway public opinion in election swing states and diminish U.S. support for Ukraine. Pro-Russian messaging and influence attempts have also been made through encrypted direct messaging channels."

ABC News: Joe Biden Attacked by Russia

The 2024 Russian attack on Biden isn't the first time Vlad and his thugs targeted candidate Biden in 2020. ABC News reported the Department of Homeland Security received an intelligence report on July 7, 2020. The intelligence brief noted a Russian op harming 2020 candidate Joe Biden. Intelligence reported Russians were spreading misinformation about Joe Biden's "poor mental health."

Trump ally acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf didn't send the intel report about Russia attacking Biden to law enforcement agencies two months later. The intel brief was planned for distribution on July 9. ABC News noted analysts had "high confidence" that "Russian malign influence actors are likely to continue denigrating presidential candidates through allegations of poor mental or physical health to influence the outcome of the 2020 election."

▶️The US says Russia is actively trying to hurt Biden. They are doing this because Biden was tough on Russia as VP.



▶️The US says Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach is part of this effort. He has worked with Giuliani to smear Biden.https://t.co/f5amdoZ9wr pic.twitter.com/b6pHc99auM — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) August 7, 2020

CBS News: Two Years After Russian Misinformation Attack on Biden

Two years after reporting that Trump's DHS withheld the intelligence report about Russia's attack on Biden, CBS News added to the story. The network reported the intelligence brief on the 2020 Russian misinformation campaign targeting "Biden's poor mental health" was held by Acting Secretary Chad Wolf. The Acting Secretary of DHS held back the intel because it "made the President [Trump] look bad," according to a whistleblower complaint.