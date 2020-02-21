Friday News Dump: Trump Covers Up New Russian Interference, And Other News

The Russians are back! The Russians are back! And Trump would prefer we not talk about it:

Breaking via NYT: Intel officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said. That angered Trump, who complained Dems would use it against him. https://t.co/OxTKMY3WPs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 20, 2020

Check out how Fox News is framing reports that the president was angry that intelligence officials briefed Congress that Russia is helping to get him elected again:



Report: Trump Upset Over Kremlin Trying to Re-Elect Him pic.twitter.com/uxR4pWRSsT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 20, 2020

The news that intel officials angered Trump by telling House members that Russia is helping him in the election raises another worry.



He may abuse classification authority to prevent Congress from openly discussing it. @ChrisMurphyCT warned me of this:https://t.co/1FVy9CiYMu pic.twitter.com/giiDyWbNPL — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 20, 2020

So the sequence here appears to be.



1. DNI gets intel that Russia is interfering again in the election



2. Acting DNI briefs lawmakers about the threat.



3. Trump finds out



4. Trump berates acting DNI



5. Trump replaces acting DNI with political stooge/ally — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 20, 2020

Republicans ‘went nuts’ on intelligence officials who told them Russia is ready to support Trump’s re-election: reporthttps://t.co/AObGzT7Np6 — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 20, 2020

SCOOP: After a congressional briefing on election threats, Trump "dressed down" acting DNI Maguire, then appointed a loyalist to take his place. https://t.co/JNH9ZTCRSa by @nakashimae, me, and @jdawsey1 — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) February 20, 2020

“They are doing it again and I don't know if we have the tools to stop it.”



— Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), in a phone interview that had been scheduled to discuss the impending Nevada Democratic caucus. https://t.co/77xJNwM2sL — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 20, 2020

If Congress refuses to do anything in response to this, the eventual result will be that for the duration of Trump's presidency Congress will get no intelligence information that is negative to Trump, even if it's legally required and vital to national security that they be told. https://t.co/c4nxCoTecE — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 20, 2020

Who could have predicted this would come out?https://t.co/G7bAej649l — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) February 20, 2020

.@MajorCBS confirms intelligence officials told lawmakers that Russia is trying to help Trump win the 2020 election. When the President found out about the briefing, he “blew his stack” and repeatedly said “This is bullshit.” More coming up on @CBSEveningNews. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) February 20, 2020

We are in danger. Our national security is in danger. Republicans erupted at an intel hearing while being briefed that Russia will attack our elections to make sure Trump stays in power. Trump erupted at DNI Maguire for briefing the committee. https://t.co/DNBsOoQFI1 — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) February 20, 2020

I feel like a broken record but Russia has been attacking us. Their attacks are aimed at dividing the Dem party while supporting the far left in order to secure Trumps grasp on power. They are causing division based on class, race, attack on elites, and attack on progressives — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) February 20, 2020

The Trump era news cycle moves very fast, but the Republican-controlled Senate's acquittal of Trump is a much more consequential event than it may seem, because Trump and Barr have interpreted it as a writ of absolute power. https://t.co/0s4kh8vy9w pic.twitter.com/bWvVSpFA6z — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 20, 2020

***

In case you're wondering, Warren decided to take Super PAC money today. The reason is simple: She thought making this a matter of principle would be a winning campaign point. And it wasn't. https://t.co/G2brKmiC1h — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) February 20, 2020

WATCH: President Trump speaks after Roger Stone's 40-month prison sentence: "I'm following this very closely, and I want to see it play out to its fullest, because Roger has a very good chance of exoneration, in my opinion." https://t.co/Gj4SA33uHl @PeterAlexander has more now. pic.twitter.com/7x8r3QnbDF — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 20, 2020

https://twitter.com/BillyHendoe/status/1230636685668601856

This was also spotted in CA. https://t.co/qyUTetTMZS pic.twitter.com/BL384ITpVI — Bobby Bliatout for Congress (@BobbyBliatout) February 20, 2020

Breaking news: The Florida House passes a bill that requires a parent or guardian to consent to an abortion for a minor.



The vote was 75-43.



The bill is now certain to become law as it heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who plans to sign it. https://t.co/dfljzW7PvU — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 20, 2020

BREAKING: This is what local news should be. Local man credits bail reform w/ new lease on life. "Benefiting from bail reform. Allowed him to remain in home, at job, & w/ family while fighting charges. 'Continue working on myself & provide for my family.'"https://t.co/BLkAcX2Ss2 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) February 20, 2020

JUST IN: EPA announces it will regulate cancer-linked "forever chemicals" that are leaching in drinking water

https://t.co/gRwMXluTfa pic.twitter.com/1lk5Cla9Lc — The Hill (@thehill) February 20, 2020

Judge says conditions at U.S. border holding cells violated the constitution in "monumental" ruling https://t.co/Amjwsi5Azd — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 20, 2020

SYSTEMIC RACISM:



Crystal Mason served her time and didn’t know she couldn’t vote as a former felon. She cast a provisional ballot that wasn’t even counted:



5 YEARS



Roger Stone engaged in witness tampering, lied to Congress, & obstructed justice to steal an election:



3 YEARS pic.twitter.com/OKjkidrROy — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 20, 2020

Trump Has Now Shifted $1.9 Million From Campaign Donors To His Business https://t.co/MORyODwzV2 — Carol Lei (@CarolLei4) February 19, 2020

Daily News | Rent control and homeowner protections urged for Philadelphia amid gentrification https://t.co/QJdsNTGw8A — Philly Daily News (@PhillyDailyNews) February 21, 2020

Athletics' Fiers received death threats: 'Just another thing on my plate'https://t.co/8EM5xRpc6n — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) February 20, 2020

Coronavirus - South Korea has declared Daegu and Cheongdo "special zones" https://t.co/xcvVtroAZN — ForexLive (@ForexLive) February 20, 2020

The political scientist Rachel Bitecofer discusses the best way for Democrats to win the Presidency, and Congress, in 2020.https://t.co/w4y8pITBvU — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 20, 2020

Some 3,000 camels were evacuated from the port in Tripoli in Libya after artillery fire threatened the area, according to local reports. https://t.co/A0zu3RFBEJ pic.twitter.com/tqUxYhFhor — ABC News (@ABC) February 20, 2020

Daily News | Philly schools overpaying charters millions of dollars for special education students, district says https://t.co/eiebmsUwVq — Philly Daily News (@PhillyDailyNews) February 21, 2020



DEPARTMENT OF 'OH GOD ANYTHING TO DISTRACT ME FROM THIS PRIMARY'

McDonald’s to sell limited edition six-pack of candles that smell like Quarter Pounder ingredients: Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion & Beef. pic.twitter.com/XpBv6l79S0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 20, 2020

This was Rusty. For 10 years he comforted patients and staff at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg. Yesterday, one day after his eighteenth birthday, Rusty passed away. Flowers and a pair of his trademark glasses were left on his favorite chair. He is our fifteenth 15/10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LylNq0tCSu — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 20, 2020

This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless 😭



📹: Kevin Freshwater pic.twitter.com/P8Vn5qj4Nn — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) February 18, 2020

Jimmy Carter built a solar farm in his hometown and it now powers half of the entire city.https://t.co/tPVDwwMuAc pic.twitter.com/xdJKBGMJzX — Upworthy (@Upworthy) February 18, 2020

This puppy who just had a really tough day at work pic.twitter.com/Blezymxjho — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) February 20, 2020

Triplets + puppy = hours of fun! pic.twitter.com/DmZf6aJROS — The Sun (@TheSun) February 20, 2020

Barbaric man enslaves the poor cat and forces him to give massage for food pic.twitter.com/ty18CRdwxo — Kittens (@kittensfolder) February 18, 2020

Toddlers teaching @justinbieber and @JKCorden how to dance is the pure content your timeline needs



Full #Toddlerography clip: https://t.co/y76NUyvZhM pic.twitter.com/TQqEPyC1Bc — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 20, 2020

Have a wonderful weekend!