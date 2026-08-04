Tiffany Compares Himself To Ron Johnson In A Laughable Way

Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany was getting some free airtime from Sean Hannity and Fox when Hannity asked Tiffany how he compared to Sen Ron Johnson. Tiffany's response was laughable:

Similar to Senator Johnson, I mean, Senator Johnson, first of all, is a fiscal conservative, and that's the reason why I ran for the state legislature years ago, is to fix the fiscal imbalance that we had at that time in Wisconsin. So, Senator Johnson and I are very similar in terms of ideology, and he's a proven winner, right? And it's because he paints that clear contrast, the crazy versus common sense, and that's a lesson we can all take from Senator Johnson. You have to paint the distinction, otherwise, if you go Democrat-like, people are going to just vote for the real thing, and that's why we paint that clear contrast every day between the big government socialism and the freedom and opportunity that we can bring to Madison.

Well, I guess in a way, Tiffany is right.

When it comes to budgets, they are the same. Wisconsin had a deficit every year while Tiffany was in the state legislature. As soon as Tiffany went to Washington, the state turned things around. Likewise, under fiscal hawk RoJo, the federal deficit has skyrocketed, thanks in a large part to his tax breaks to the uber-rich.

But they also both make a clear distinction between "the crazy and common sense." For example, they are both election deniers, despite neither one being able to point to one example of the supposed election fraud that happened in 2020. The only real difference between RoJo and Trumpfany is that RoJo took a more active role, being a mule for the fake elector slates, whereas Tiffany only voted against certifying the election results.

Both RoJo and Tiffany bring the crazy with their insane conspiracy theories and their over-the-top hypocrisy.

So, yes, Tiffany is a lot like RoJo. But that ain't the flex that he thinks it is.