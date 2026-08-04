Trump's Former Top Aide Just Filed A Bombshell Restraining Order Against Max Miller

The scandal surrounding Ohio Republican House Rep. Max Miller continues to grow as one former top Trump aide has now filed her own bombshell restraining order against him.

Miller is currently fighting for his worthless life in the public's eye after his ex-wife Emily Moreno -- Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno's daughter -- accused him of physical and emotional abuse against both herself and their young daughter. Emily alleges that Max pushed her into a wall, threw scalding hot water at her, pointed a firearm at her head, and fractured the collarbone of their 2-year-old daughter.

Miller, of course, vehemently denies these allegations in a way that's so sickeningly stereotypical of an abuser; any domestic violence survivor within a 100-mile radius could smell it on him.

Now, it seems yet another one of Max Miller's victims has stepped onto the scene.

Donald Trump's former White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham has filed her own restraining order against the embattled Republican House rep.

Grisham dated Miller between 2019 and 2020.

Grisham's attorney, Mark S. Zaid, wrote in a post on X: "Today we filed for a Temporary Restraining Order against Cong. Max Miller (R-OH) on behalf of former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham."

Today we filed for a Temporary Restraining Order against Cong. Max Miller (R-OH) on behalf of former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. https://t.co/pic5DNQulF — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) August 3, 2026

Zaid nor Grisham have elaborated on what prompted the decision to seek a restraining order.

Zaid is representing Grisham in a lawsuit she maintains against Miller, stemming from an op-ed she penned in The Washington Post in 2021, in which she describes a deeply abusive relationship she was involved in. Not once in that op-ed did Grisham mention any names, much less identify Max Miller by name. Nevertheless, Miller sued his ex-girlfriend for defamation almost instantly.

Ultimately, Miller dropped his lawsuit against Grisham, and they both signed nondisclosure agreements promising that the parties would not disparage each other in public.

Last month, Grisham lodged a lawsuit against Miller alleging that he broke the NDA via remarks he made in a Spectrum News interview on June 5th.

In that interview, Max Miller said:

Without question, every allegation should be taken seriously. What should be noted is that allegation came out on the same day as somebody’s book launch. And the other part, what I would like to discuss, is my ex-wife was with me every single day during that time of my life in that election, and she, in her own words, will tell you that I never did any of those things.

Axios broke the reporting this week, confirming that Donald Trump had personally called Miller to tell him that "things aren't looking good" with respect to his reelection bid.