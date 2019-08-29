Fox News Host Claims There Is 'Voter Fraud' To Defend Trump's Conspiracy Theories

On Wednesday's "Outnumbered Overtime", substitute host and supposedly straight news anchor Shannon Bream tried to defend Trump's bogus claim of "massive voter fraud" that lost him the popular vote.

Bream did this by noting that one person was prosecuted for voter fraud. One.

This is the second day in a row that Shannon Bream, host of Fox News at Night, has let her guard down and showed her Republican true colors.

During a discussion with David Ávella and Jessica Tarlov, Bream discussed a new USA Today poll.

The poll revealed that a majority of voters felt that "If their candidate would lose they would question the fairness of the election."

Shannon Bream asked, "David that is not good when the American people are losing faith in these institutions..."

Of course, Bream made no mention as to why the American people feel this way. US intelligence agencies have confirmed that Russia hacked and interfered with the 2016 general election to favor Trump. And Trump has constantly lied about the popular vote.

Instead Avella, another Trump toadie, jumped on the voter ID train.

Avella said the Trump administration is working diligently with all the states trying to defend our voting ballots.

I laughed.

He said, "Hopefully the Democrats would come around and vote for voter ID so that we actually know who is voting so that Americans can be confident that illegal votes aren't being cast."

That made me sick.

Jessica Tarlov jumped in and looked straight into his eyes and said, "There was no voter fraud and the FEC chairman has been very clear on that. That is completely unproven --- "

Shockingly Shannon cut in, "Wait there are actual cases of prosecuted voter fraud," she said.

Tarlov replied, "There is no widespread voter fraud, maybe 20 people -- "

Bream interrupted again and said, "There are potential cases out there. Prosecuted..."

Jessica continued, there is a right-wing conspiracy theory perpetrated by the president and Chris Kobach --- "

Avella tried to make light of it. "Don't laugh," Jessica said.

She continued, "This is very serious, saying that millions of illegal aliens in this country and undocumented people voted in the 2016 election. "

"That is absurd and it's dangerous to say that."

It was absurd for Shannon Bream to try and defend the conspiracy and lies that Trump touted even before any votes were cast in the 2016 election.

But as we've seen, nothing is absurd or dangerous from Trump television surrogates, except when they do not bend the knee and kiss Trump's ring.