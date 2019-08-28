Fox Panelist Goes On The Attack: 'President Trump Is Nasty Himself, Too!'

During a discussion of Joe Walsh's potential candidacy against Trump, Fox News host Shannon Bream cautioned the lone Democrat on their panel from discussing Trump's history of racism and claimed much of it was misinformation.

Don Trump Jr. couldn't have done a better job.

Bream, who Fox News bills as one of the straight news hosts is in actuality anything but.

During Monday's Outnumbered. Jessica Tarlov did not mince words when it came to Trump's overt and unfiltered racism and the other panel members did not appreciate it.

Tarlov stated that there's a whole group of never Trumpers would rather see almost any Democratic candidate in office rather than Donald Trump which elicited the #OneLuckyGuy Lawrence Jones to interrupt and say, "That's silly."

As the conservative members began to object to Tarlov's correct analysis she then came full bore and responded in kind.

"President Trump is nasty himself, too," she declared.

"A lot of the stuff -- he told congressmen, to go back to where you came from," she continued. "A long line of racism. He was a birther. So don't act like President Trump is some Pollyanna."

Jones said. "I'm not acting like he's a saint."

Jones said Walsh has done a lot of bad things like Trump too. I'm not sure that's really helpful in his defense of Donald, but it's hard to try and figure out conservatives on television.

Finally, Shannon Bream had enough of Jessica's truthfulness.

Bream said, "I think you got to be careful though, saying "a long line of racism," too. Because he would absolutely rebut that. And there's a lot of misinformation when it comes to things dealing with housing issues and stuff like that here in New York. That's a whole different debate."

Any true straight news person would have no trouble accepting the truth that Trump has a long history of racism.

He'd be just as much a racist if he just became the King of the Birthers, a crown he was proud to wear, but that's the tip of the iceberg for Donald Trump.