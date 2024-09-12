In Springfield, They're Eating The Dogs: Trump's Viral Moment

"The best line ever spoken during a presidential debate," quipped one Twitter user as the memes flooded in.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 12, 2024

If Trump does lose the election, some will point to this viral moment in a debate filled with cringe from Trump as how he managed to lose it. It's now spawned some truly inspired memes (see below).

Source: Forbes

Springfield, Ohio, got a shoutout during Tuesday night’s debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. And another Springfield, the fictional town from The Simpsons, is grabbing attention as a result.

During the debate, Trump repeated a viral claim, refuted earlier in the day by officials in the Ohio Springfield, that undocumented Haitian immigrants there have been eating local pets.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” Trump said during a debate segment on immigration policy. In doing so, the Republican nominee sought to underscore one of the central tenets of his platform, that undocumented immigrants pose a threat to America.

Harris couldn’t disguise her bemusement at the baseless assertion about Springfield’s unusual dining habits that gained traction on Monday when Trump’s running mate JD Vance repeated it on X. And social media couldn’t contain its laughter.

“The best line ever spoken during a presidential debate,” wrote one user of X, formerly Twitter, where “They’re eating the dogs” quickly started trending during the debate and had generated almost 270,000 posts as of Wednesday afternoon. One X user even set the entire “They’re eating the dogs” comment to music.

In context:

For posterity of "The best line ever spoken during a presidential debate." Pick your favourites or add new ones in the comments below.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon