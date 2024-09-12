In Springfield, They're Eating The Dogs: Trump's Viral Moment

If Trump does lose the election, some will point to this viral moment in a debate filled with cringe from Trump as how he managed to lose it. It's now spawned some truly inspired memes (see below).

Source: Forbes

Springfield, Ohio, got a shoutout during Tuesday night’s debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. And another Springfield, the fictional town from The Simpsons, is grabbing attention as a result.

During the debate, Trump repeated a viral claim, refuted earlier in the day by officials in the Ohio Springfield, that undocumented Haitian immigrants there have been eating local pets.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” Trump said during a debate segment on immigration policy. In doing so, the Republican nominee sought to underscore one of the central tenets of his platform, that undocumented immigrants pose a threat to America.

Harris couldn’t disguise her bemusement at the baseless assertion about Springfield’s unusual dining habits that gained traction on Monday when Trump’s running mate JD Vance repeated it on X. And social media couldn’t contain its laughter.

“The best line ever spoken during a presidential debate,” wrote one user of X, formerly Twitter, where “They’re eating the dogs” quickly started trending during the debate and had generated almost 270,000 posts as of Wednesday afternoon. One X user even set the entire “They’re eating the dogs” comment to music.