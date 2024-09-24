They're Dancing To 'Eating The Cats' In Europe

I did not have Trump's moment from the presidential debate with Kamala Harris going so viral that Europeans would be dancing to it on my bingo card, but here we are.

Source: Billboard

South African artist The Kiffness has taken his viral, Donald Trump-inspired track to the stage.

The Kiffness (real name David Scott) shared a video to social media on Thursday (Sept. 19) in which he’s seen performing his viral “They’re Eating the Cats” track in Munich, Germany. “‘Eating the Cats’ live in Munich last night. Only a week ago I was in my studio in South Africa writing this song,” he captioned the clip alongside a laughing emoji.

The song is a remix of a false claim Trump made during the presidential debate against Kamala Harris on September 10. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs—the people that came in. They’re eating the cats,” he said in reference to the Haitian migrants in the Ohio city.