New Pro-Harris Ad Goes There On Trump's Pet-Eating Lies

Taking Trump's overt racism and using it against him in an ad seems the least they could do.

Future Forward is the largest Democratic-leaning super PAC.

Source: Huffington Post

FF PAC, a pro-Harris super PAC, has released a 30-second ad highlighting the racist lies Trump spread about Haitian immigrants eating peoples’ pets during the presidential debate earlier this month.

"They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets. This is what's happening in our country."

“While Trump is focused on that, Kamala Harris is focused on you,” the video states.