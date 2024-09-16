'Eating The Cats' Ft. Donald Trump (Debate Remix) Goes Viral

The Kiffness' latest viral video features the infamous Trump debate moment.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 16, 2024

This parody song by The Kiffness (David Taylor) went viral this weekend. As mentioned on the YouTube blurb, "All proceeds from this song will be donated to Clark County SPCA in Springfield, Ohio. If you'd like to donate to them directly, visit their website here: https://www.clarkcountyspca.org/donate A pretty nifty idea, one that uses Donald Trump for some good in the world for a change.

Source: New York Post

It’s the new Pet Sounds — literally.

The internet is lapping up a catchy new parody song poking fun at former President Donald Trump’s “they’re eating the cats” debate comment — with the music video raking in hundreds of thousands of views Friday.

The song, “Eating the Cats” by South African band Kiffness, features an audio clip of Trump’s debunked claim that immigrants are chowing down on pets in Springfield, Ohio — dubbed to a Reggaeton-style beat with hilarious auto-tuned meows and woofs.

“They’re eating the dogs/ they’re eating the cats/ they’re eating the pets of the people who live there,” Trump can be heard saying in edited audio as the song kicks off.

Lead singer David Scott, who is also a producer and parody artist, then begins crooning as he plays an electric keyboard.
...
At the end of the music video, a message pops up declaring that money made from streaming the song will go to the Clark County SPCA, which helps pets in Springfield.

Latest updates includes 50 million views across all social media platforms, and over 2 million views on YouTube, making it #4 across all music on YouTube. That translates to at least $3000 for the Clark County SPCA in Springfield so far, just from YouTube.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon