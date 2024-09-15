Tom Cotton Repeats Pet-Eating Rumors: 'I Don't Know If They're True Or Not'

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) repeated unsubstantiated claims that Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, were eating pets even though he admitted that he didn't know "if they're true or not."

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo faulted "the mainstream media" for not promoting unverified stories about migrants.

"Kamala Harris chose ABC for an interview, and they edited down her word salad answers to make it appear quite concise," Bartirmo told Cotton. "Why is it that we're not getting the true story of the status of this country on the mainstream media?"

"Well, the mainstream media is fully in the tank for Kamala Harris," Cotton complained. "Look at what's happened in the situation in Springfield, Ohio, Maria."

"You had a town of about 58,000 Americans, and 20,000 Haitian migrants have flooded into that town in recent years," he continued. "You've got Haitians who don't know how to drive, causing accidents all around the roads of Springfield."

Cotton argued that Springfield schools should be spending money on "American citizens who wanted new uniforms for the football team" instead of educating migrants who were in the country legally.

The senator said the media wanted to attack Springfield residents and "wants to tar them as racists and bigoted and nativist because of reports that Haitians have also been killing ducks or geese from the city pond."

"Credible, firsthand reports that should be investigated," he asserted. "I don't know if they're true or not, but they shouldn't be used to dismiss all the other very legitimate concerns that the citizens of Springfield have about the illegal immigration that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have unleashed on this country."

Bartiromo called the rumors of pets being eaten an "important point."

"We're looking to confirm all of that as well," she admitted.