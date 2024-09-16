Lara Trump Deflects On Migrant 'Pet-Eating' Claim

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump deflected Sunday after Fox News host Howard Kurtz asked if she accepted the fact that former President Donald Trump was wrong about Haitians eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

In an interview on Fox News, Kurtz noted that the former president made the claim during a recent debate on ABC News.

"Do you now accept, based on what local officials say, that this is untrue?" Kurtz asked.

"Well, it's not up to me to decide that," Lara Trump said, deflecting the question. "This information came directly from the people of Springfield."

"You know, no one at our campaign, Donald Trump, didn't make this up himself," she insisted. "You heard from people at a city council meeting, I believe, that they were very concerned about what's been going on."

Lara Trump said it was "a shame that people are trying to discredit the impact that the illegal immigration in this country has had on towns like Springfield, Ohio."

"There are real problems in this country right now, and it is as a direct result of the open border policies that Kamala Harris has presided over," she added. "She needs to answer for those questions as well and tell people why you've allowed this."