Lara Trump Deflects On Migrant 'Pet-Eating' Claim

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump deflected Sunday after Fox News host Howard Kurtz asked if she accepted the fact that former President Donald Trump was wrong about Haitians eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.
By David EdwardsSeptember 16, 2024

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump deflected Sunday after Fox News host Howard Kurtz asked if she accepted the fact that former President Donald Trump was wrong about Haitians eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

In an interview on Fox News, Kurtz noted that the former president made the claim during a recent debate on ABC News.

"Do you now accept, based on what local officials say, that this is untrue?" Kurtz asked.

"Well, it's not up to me to decide that," Lara Trump said, deflecting the question. "This information came directly from the people of Springfield."

"You know, no one at our campaign, Donald Trump, didn't make this up himself," she insisted. "You heard from people at a city council meeting, I believe, that they were very concerned about what's been going on."

Lara Trump said it was "a shame that people are trying to discredit the impact that the illegal immigration in this country has had on towns like Springfield, Ohio."

"There are real problems in this country right now, and it is as a direct result of the open border policies that Kamala Harris has presided over," she added. "She needs to answer for those questions as well and tell people why you've allowed this."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon