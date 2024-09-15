Fox News Admits Trump 'Unleashed' Bomb Threats With Pet-Eating Rumors

Fox News host Howard Kurtz and Fox Business host Liz Claman said Republican candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance created a "huge problem" after false claims about Haitians eating pets led to bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio.

On Sunday, Kurtz noted that the claims of pets being eaten had been debunked.

"But now, and now we switch to geese, but there was one guy, a Haitian, who's not a Haitian, excuse me, who was helping two injured geese, and that was portrayed," the host told Claman. "So given that local officials, the city manager, the Ohio governor was a Republican, say there's nothing to this, is this a problem?"

"It's a huge problem, and here's why," Claman said. "It has unleashed something really upsetting on Springfield. There have been bomb threats where elementary schools and hospitals, two hospitals yesterday, had to be on lockdown."

"It really took, Howie, the local media, the Columbus Dispatch, which is, by the way, right-leaning," she continued. "They dispelled the whole geese issue, and by the way, the first line in their article on the web was, it is legal to shoot and hunt Canada geese."

"But this is a very serious situation and you know you've got a lot of people looking at it now."

Kurtz ended the segment by noting, "The cats and dogs at least are safe."