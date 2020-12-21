Federalist Hack Calls Reports Of Trump's Attempted Coup 'Fake News'

Never mind the fact Trump' minions have already said the quiet part out loud, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway wants us to believe Trump didn't really discuss having using the military to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost.

Hemingway made an appearance on this Sunday's Media Buzz on Fox, and parroted Trump's denial on Twitter from the day before where he denied asking about invoking martial law:

Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

HOWARD KURTZ (HOST): The New York Times, as I am sure you know, reported that President Trump met on Friday with Mike Flynn, his now pardoned former national security adviser, with Sidney Powell, who had been a member of his campaign legal team, and that among the issues discussed was Flynn's idea, which he's talked about publicly, of having the president declare martial law and having the military supervise a rerun of the race in key states won by Joe Biden, and the press just going nuclear over this. Your thoughts? MOLLIE HEMINGWAY (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): Right, and President Trump tweeted last night I believe that that was fake news. So you have it from the horse's mouth that that was not -- that he has no intention of declaring martial law or of anything else crazy that the media are putting out there, using anonymous sources. This is one of the things where the media have spent the last four years running false and defamatory stories using anonymous sources. They are not held accountable when those stories do not turn out to be true. But again, there are legitimate stories here that could be covered by credible media that wasn't so partisan in how they handle things. There are very legitimate concerns about this very sloppy election. We all know that mail-in balloting was widely expanded. We all know and have known for a very long time that that leads to greater opportunities for fraud. We know that the standards for checking ballots were in decline. And so to tell people tens of millions of Americans who have legitimate problems and concerns about that sloppiness, that they're not going to cover this and they're only of going to cover it in the most outlandish way is not doing a service to the country. There really will be moving forwards attempts to deal with this electoral situation so people can have confidence and our media have not been covering that story very well.

Kurtz's other guest, FBN's Liz Claman actually pushed back on Hemingway's denial, noting that even The Wall Street Journal (another Murdoch owned entity) was reporting on the story as well.

LIZ CLAMAN (FOX BUSINESS HOST): So let's just say somebody close to the president is floating something, saying I was there, I that was the room. Yeah, you've got to have that double source, sometimes triple source. But you now have The Wall Street Journal jumping on this, this is not just The New York Times or The Washington Post. The Wall Street Journal, which has been very fair to the president and some critics might say a little too open-minded when it comes to President Trump's claims, is also reporting this story and the president does have a record of saying "oh, I was just kidding" when I said that when it really is quite apparent that when he said it on video in many cases he wasn't kidding. So that's a convenient sort of behavior here. But I think that the press would very likely try and say that it's a fancy way of claiming that his quixotic effort to hold on is out there but the two dollar version of that is that he is going to continue to look at different avenues until the last clear chance where Marine One is waiting to take him away from the White House.

It's pretty pathetic when your lies are so obvious that even the non-token pretend to be liberals on Fox are debunking them.