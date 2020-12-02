Federalist Hack Says Reports On Lack Of Election Fraud Is The REAL Conspiracy

On Tuesday, Attorney General Bill Barr announced there was no election fraud that would affect the outcome of the 2020 Presidential race.

This announcement was brought up in a panel discussion on Fox News' Special Report, where Mollie Hemingway came up with her own very crazy conspiracy theory.

Jonah Goldberg said that Barr finally put the story to bed. There was no election fraud that stole it from Trump's grimy hands. But Trump sycophant Molly Hemingway of the Federalist still had to tickle the fancy of her supreme leader.

Hemingway said Bill Barr did not "claim there was no election fraud at all" but said there wasn't enough to effect the outcome of the election.

And then she made this moronic claim: "There have been a lot of crazy conspiracy theories out there what happened in this election, but one of them -- and it's a pretty significant one -- is that there was no fraud in this election."

That's not a conspiracy theory at all. Trump is claiming that millions of votes were stolen from him by the ghost of Hugo Chavez who initiated the use of a software company called Dominion.

We assume a necromancer was used to make Chavez rise from the dead to screw Trump.

Trump and his so-called "legal team" also claimed hundreds of thousands of ballots were either altered or destroyed by a conspiracy against Trump orchestrated by Democrats in all the swing states -- even though Georgia and Arizona are run by Republicans.

She continued, "There is evidence of fraud across the country and a system put in place to enable that level of fraud."

Because of the coronavirus, state legislatures made it easier to vote by mail so that people didn't get infected and die. It's not a conspiracy against Trump but a way to help your citizens vote despite a national health crisis.

There was a recount in Wisconsin that actually increased Joe Biden's vote count. There was a hand recount in Georgia led by Republicans which showed no fraud against Trump. Trump's legal team scored one victory out of 39 legal challenges because they had no evidence that even Trump-appointed judges could approve.

Hemingway then went on to list many allegations from Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell that were never proved or close to be being real.

Her last claim was that Trump was not allowed proper oversight in the balance recount, which is crazy in and of itself.

Hemingway read off the list of alleged wrongs and had no push back from the host or another panel member. Once again, Fox News enabled the cultish pro-Trump mindset. Molly Hemingway is both a follower and a collaborator in the Trump cult.

Update (Frances Langum): A look at Mollie Hemingway's Twitter shows she's losing her audience because the Trump Cult is refusing to watch...Fox. LOLOL.