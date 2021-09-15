Mollie Hemingway: Worst Person In The World

On Fox News' Special Report on Tuesday, the Federalist and Fox News contributor Molly Hemingway claimed Democrats are using the virus for political power.

I took a page from Duncan Black: America's Worst Humans

Hemingway, not to be confused with the great American author, has been a rabid traitor Trump supporter and apologist which is why she's on the Fox airwaves so often.

Mollie claimed that the real COVID data is not being shared with the American people because it's not advantageous to Democrats.

Hemingway said, "And I think it's because it's been politically advantageous, certainly the Democratic Party has benefited quite a bit from this electorally, being able to push through spending packages, and so you see them trying to continue the pandemic, pushing boosters — again, based on bad data — while the rest of the country is engaging in college football games each weekend and moving on as, you know, we have gotten through a lot of the natural immunity or vaccination with this."

Trying to take a step back from the anti-vax MAGA clowns, and then saying the Democratic Party is trying to enable the coronavirus to spread among Americans, is just awful.

Maybe Hemingway should turn her attention towards Florida and its Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as Texas and its Governor Greg Abbott, who have done what she apparently longs for.

Mollie couldn't, because the results have been a disaster for those living in those states that have mandated against mask mandates as the Delta variant ravages on.

Hopefully, these college football games don't turn into super spreader events, like Trump's many rallies did.