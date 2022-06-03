On Fox, They Want Biden Impeached For Being Anti-Gun

"Guns are what make us Americans so impeach Biden" is what they're going with.
By Frances LangumJune 3, 2022

Republican death merchant and editor of The Federalist Mollie Hemingway wants to impeach Biden soooo bad.

We used to ask "who funds The Federalist" because they kept it so secret but now we know it's the billionaire Uhlein family paying Mollie Hemingway to be an absolute idiot on Fox. Congrats to the paper company foundation!

Mollie used twisted logic to insist on Biden's impeachment. You'll laugh but don't think if we lose the House in the Fall they won't try it. Just to make the history books say "it wasn't just Trump getting impeached" because that is how they think.

Shorter Mollie Hemingway: Guns are America. Biden is attacking guns. Ergo, Biden is attacking America. Impeach!

For the record, challenging the grotesque, cold-blooded murder of fourth-graders isn't impeachable.

Anyway, here's the transcript of Mollie Hemingway earning her blood money from the Uhleins and the Murdochs. Transcript via Media Matters.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): We have a natural right of self-defense and to guard against tyranny in the Second Amendment. This is something that makes us American. And Joe Biden showed that he does not respect the Constitution. He does not support this natural right. That really is an impeachable offense to talk this way against something so foundational to the country.

Oh Mollie, when you say "we have a natural right" I think "we" all know who you're talking about, white Fox News panelist. Gun violence is something that makes us American? She has no idea how right she is.

Take it away, Childish Gambino.

